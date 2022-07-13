PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Stock Price Down 3%

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Rating) shares dropped 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 12,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 15,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PointsBet in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports, racing, and iGaming betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of gaming support, pari-mutuel advanced deposit wagering, and business-to-business services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

