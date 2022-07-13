Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Short Interest Update

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PSTVY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.48. 467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.71. Postal Savings Bank of China has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $17.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6465 per share. This represents a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. Its Personal Banking segment offers savings products, such as demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, and foreign currency deposits; passbooks; certificate of deposits; micro, personal pledged, and personal business loans; debit and credit cards; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

