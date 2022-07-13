Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) rose 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.89 and last traded at $5.34. Approximately 206,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 259,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

PRLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Prelude Therapeutics from $62.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Prelude Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

The company has a market cap of $254.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.20.

Prelude Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Laurent Chardonnet bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,635. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.

