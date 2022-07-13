Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) & Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Financial Comparison

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) and Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pulmonx and Intersect ENT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmonx 0 4 2 0 2.33 Intersect ENT 0 3 0 0 2.00

Pulmonx presently has a consensus price target of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 94.76%. Intersect ENT has a consensus price target of $28.28, suggesting a potential upside of 0.12%. Given Pulmonx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pulmonx is more favorable than Intersect ENT.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pulmonx and Intersect ENT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmonx $48.42 million 12.01 -$48.66 million ($1.40) -11.19 Intersect ENT $106.75 million 8.95 -$159.63 million ($4.79) -5.90

Pulmonx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intersect ENT. Pulmonx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intersect ENT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pulmonx and Intersect ENT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmonx -102.87% -26.08% -21.55% Intersect ENT -161.94% -709.52% -48.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.9% of Pulmonx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Intersect ENT shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Pulmonx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Intersect ENT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Pulmonx has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intersect ENT has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pulmonx beats Intersect ENT on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pulmonx (Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. The company also provides StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information on emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. It serves emphysema patients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. Pulmonx Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Intersect ENT (Get Rating)

Intersect ENT, Inc. operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. It also provides SINUVA, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting; VENSURE Navigable and Stand-alone balloon, a sterile and single-use device, used to access and treat frontal, sphenoid sinus, and maxillary ostia in adults using a trans-nasal approach; and CUBE Navigation System, a virtual guidance platform for high precision ENT and ENT related skull-base surgeries. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

