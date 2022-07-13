Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $69.15

Shares of Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.15 and traded as low as $64.99. Puma shares last traded at $66.36, with a volume of 108 shares traded.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.94 and its 200-day moving average is $85.33.
About Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Puma (PMMAF)
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.