Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $69.15

Shares of Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.15 and traded as low as $64.99. Puma shares last traded at $66.36, with a volume of 108 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.94 and its 200-day moving average is $85.33.

Get Puma alerts:

About Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF)

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.