PVH (NYSE:PVH) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

PVH has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered PVH from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.00.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of PVH stock opened at $57.08 on Friday. PVH has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.47.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.08%.

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in PVH by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $566,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PVH (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.