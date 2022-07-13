Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Yamaha Motor in a report released on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Yamaha Motor’s current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yamaha Motor’s FY2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Get Yamaha Motor alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS YAMHF opened at $18.12 on Monday. Yamaha Motor has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Yamaha Motor ( OTCMKTS:YAMHF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.27). Yamaha Motor had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.