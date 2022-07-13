Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Yamaha Motor in a report released on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Yamaha Motor’s current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yamaha Motor’s FY2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS.
Shares of OTCMKTS YAMHF opened at $18.12 on Monday. Yamaha Motor has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Yamaha Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yamaha Motor (YAMHF)
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.