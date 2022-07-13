Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Quanergy Systems, Inc. (NYSE:QNGY – Get Rating) shares fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.41. 1,315,688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,584,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70.
Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter.
About Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY)
Quanergy Systems, Inc develops and markets light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions for automotive and IoT applications. The company offers M1 LiDAR sensor for mid-long range industrial measurement applications; M1 Edge 2D LiDAR sensor that enables reliable collision avoidance and smart navigation; M8 LiDAR sensor, which provides 3D perception using multiple eye-safe laser beams and time-of-flight measurement technology; MQ-8 LiDAR sensor for flow management applications; M8-Prime 3D LiDAR sensor that provides industry-leading pinpoint accuracy and captures for industrial and mapping applications; S3 solid state LiDAR sensor; QORTEX DTC, a 3D computer perception software; and QORTEX people counter enables the development of accurate and innovative people counting and queue management applications.
