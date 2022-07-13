QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 655.6% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of QMCI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,000. QuoteMedia has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20.
