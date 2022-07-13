QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 655.6% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of QMCI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,000. QuoteMedia has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20.

About QuoteMedia

Quotemedia, Inc provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

