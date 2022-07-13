Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.22. Approximately 25,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,182,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Qurate Retail from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

The company has a market cap of $825.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.08.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 15.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 44.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 579,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 177,730 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 204.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 78,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 53,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 120.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 56,421 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.