Radnor Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 11,130 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 160.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.4% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Acas LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 65.4% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 321,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,364,000 after purchasing an additional 55,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,480,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $178.27. 2,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,317. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.46. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.62 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

