Raise One Day Trading Volume Reaches $491.00 (RAISE)

Raise (RAISE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 13th. In the last seven days, Raise has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Raise has a market capitalization of $49,914.70 and $491.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raise coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,795.90 or 1.00191734 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise (CRYPTO:RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official website is herotoken.io . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

