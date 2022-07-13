Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) versus Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Financial Review

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) and Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Rapid Micro Biosystems alerts:

69.8% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.0% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Bio-Rad Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid Micro Biosystems -296.26% -44.23% -25.78% Bio-Rad Laboratories -3.49% 3.66% 2.77%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Bio-Rad Laboratories’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid Micro Biosystems $23.23 million 7.85 -$73.52 million ($21.42) -0.20 Bio-Rad Laboratories $2.92 billion 5.13 $4.25 billion ($4.88) -102.52

Bio-Rad Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Rapid Micro Biosystems. Bio-Rad Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rapid Micro Biosystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Rapid Micro Biosystems and Bio-Rad Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 1 3 0 2.75 Bio-Rad Laboratories 0 0 3 0 3.00

Rapid Micro Biosystems currently has a consensus price target of $22.67, indicating a potential upside of 421.07%. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus price target of $776.67, indicating a potential upside of 55.24%. Given Rapid Micro Biosystems’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Rapid Micro Biosystems is more favorable than Bio-Rad Laboratories.

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories beats Rapid Micro Biosystems on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems (Get Rating)

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services. Its platform automates and modernizes the manual microbial quality control (MQC) testing workflows for therapeutic modalities, such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. The company also provides installation and verification, technical training, and support services. Its solutions are used in environmental monitoring, water testing, bioburden, and sterility release testing applications. The company was formerly known as Genomic Profiling Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. in January 2007. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories (Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes. It focuses on selected segments of the life sciences market in proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety. This segment serves universities and medical schools, industrial research organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology researchers, food producers, and food testing laboratories. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls for clinical laboratories in the diagnostics market. This segment offers reagents, instruments, and software, which address specific niches within the in vitro diagnostics test market. It sells its products to reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, state newborn screening facilities, physicians' office laboratories, and transfusion laboratories. In addition, the company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components. The company offers its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, agents, brokers, and resellers. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.