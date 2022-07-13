RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Sells $39,900.00 in Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $39,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,504.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of RAPT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,666. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $40.74. The stock has a market cap of $608.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average is $20.69.
RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,263.55% and a negative return on equity of 37.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About RAPT Therapeutics (Get Rating)
RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.
