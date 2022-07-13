RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Sells $39,900.00 in Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $39,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,504.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of RAPT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,666. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $40.74. The stock has a market cap of $608.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average is $20.69.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,263.55% and a negative return on equity of 37.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RAPT. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $52.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

