Raymond James Trims AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Target Price to $27.00

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 34.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANGO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $775.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 0.85.

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $87.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.91 million. AngioDynamics’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $78,831.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 296.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 4,883.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,093,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

