RED One Day Trading Volume Tops $31,714.00 (RED)

RED (RED) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. During the last seven days, RED has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. RED has a total market cap of $255,472.80 and approximately $31,714.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00027227 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.41 or 0.00245817 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000965 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000774 BTC.

About RED

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.