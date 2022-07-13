RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.09 Million

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 13th. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the US dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $176.24 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.77 or 0.00268165 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00075986 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00074988 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 57.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004295 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000458 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.