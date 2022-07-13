Refinable Hits Market Cap of $997,514.87 (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Refinable has a market capitalization of $997,514.87 and $210,938.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Refinable coin can now be bought for about $0.0243 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Refinable alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00101781 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00018099 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00170323 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.