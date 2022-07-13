Reliant Wealth Planning Invests $17.59 Million in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Reliant Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 159,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,591,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 8.7% of Reliant Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Shares of SHV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.99. 237,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,899,685. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.13 and a 200-day moving average of $110.23. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.95 and a fifty-two week high of $110.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

