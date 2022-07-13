Render Token (RNDR) Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last Week

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $123.70 million and approximately $10.60 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00002406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Render Token has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004932 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,254.49 or 0.99998858 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004941 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 coins and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 coins. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars.

