Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 92,602 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,051,311 shares.The stock last traded at $20.14 and had previously closed at $19.82.

RFP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.92.

Resolute Forest Products ( NYSE:RFP Get Rating ) (TSE:RFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 37.97%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

