Reviewing Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL) and Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) and Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Epizyme alerts:

Epizyme has a beta of -0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Impel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Epizyme and Impel Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Epizyme 1 3 1 0 2.00 Impel Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Epizyme presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 136.49%. Impel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 560.26%. Given Impel Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Impel Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Epizyme.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Epizyme and Impel Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epizyme $37.43 million 6.52 -$251.12 million ($2.14) -0.69 Impel Pharmaceuticals $670,000.00 288.07 -$76.54 million ($4.58) -1.82

Impel Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Epizyme. Impel Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Epizyme, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.5% of Epizyme shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of Impel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of Epizyme shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Epizyme and Impel Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epizyme -614.08% -2,459.33% -73.85% Impel Pharmaceuticals N/A -178.01% -84.51%

Summary

Impel Pharmaceuticals beats Epizyme on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Epizyme (Get Rating)

Epizyme, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients. It also develops R-CHOP in front-line patients with high risk diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and PARP inhibitor in patients with PARPi-resistant solid tumors, such as castration-resistant prostate cancer, small cell lung cancer, and others. In addition, the company develops Tazemetostat in patients with INI1-negative tumors in adults and pediatrics; PRMT5 inhibitor for patients with solid tumors; and PRMT1 inhibitor. It has collaboration agreements with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc.; Lymphoma Academic Research Organization; Eisai Co. Ltd.; HUTCHMED (China) Limited; and Roche Sequencing Solutions, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Impel Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine. The company is also developing INP105, an upper nasal formulation of olanzapine for the acute treatment of agitation and aggression in autism spectrum disorder; and INP107, an upper nasal formulation of carbidopa/levodopa, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of OFF episodes in Parkinson's disease. Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.