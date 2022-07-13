Reviewing MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) and Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) and Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares MariMed and Tilray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariMed 5.70% 20.87% 6.07% Tilray 6.80% -0.78% -0.59%

0.3% of MariMed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of Tilray shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Tilray shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MariMed and Tilray’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MariMed $121.46 million 1.87 $7.22 million $0.02 33.52 Tilray $513.09 million 3.12 -$367.42 million $0.19 16.95

MariMed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tilray. Tilray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MariMed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

MariMed has a beta of 3.21, meaning that its stock price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tilray has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MariMed and Tilray, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariMed 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tilray 1 7 3 0 2.18

MariMed presently has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 235.82%. Tilray has a consensus target price of $7.68, suggesting a potential upside of 138.35%. Given MariMed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MariMed is more favorable than Tilray.

MariMed Company Profile (Get Rating)

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and powder drink mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand; brownies, cookies, and other social sweets under the Bubby's Baked brand; and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand. It also licenses its brands and product formulations, as well as leases cannabis facilities. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Tilray Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

