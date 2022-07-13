RichQUACK.com 1-Day Volume Tops $3.85 Million (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 13th. RichQUACK.com has a total market capitalization of $28.90 million and $3.85 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RichQUACK.com coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded up 9.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00101907 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00017457 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00167101 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Coin Profile

RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack

