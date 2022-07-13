Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,220 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,191 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after buying an additional 6,936,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,503,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Intel by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,737,000 after buying an additional 3,500,399 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.06. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $35.54 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.79.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

