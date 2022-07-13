Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Cut to Sell at National Bankshares

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning. They currently have C$56.00 price objective on the stock.

TSE RBA traded down C$6.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$79.52. The stock had a trading volume of 171,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,536. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$78.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$75.32. The stock has a market cap of C$8.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.63. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of C$62.02 and a 52-week high of C$94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$1.91. The firm had revenue of C$498.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$443.01 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 2.5199999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.321 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.48%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

