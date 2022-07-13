Ritocoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.00 (RITO)

Ritocoin (RITO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Ritocoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Ritocoin has a total market capitalization of $68,916.02 and approximately $4.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ritocoin has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004920 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00099389 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00016794 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000326 BTC.

About Ritocoin

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,708,719,211 coins and its circulating supply is 1,696,393,719 coins. Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin . The official website for Ritocoin is ritocoin.org

Ritocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ritocoin directly using US dollars.

