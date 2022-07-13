RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Short Interest Update

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,600 shares, a growth of 1,425.6% from the June 15th total of 12,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 93,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of RMGC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.81. 433,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,481. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $490,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

