ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and $765,516.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00009055 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008524 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00211163 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000086 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000326 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,969,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.