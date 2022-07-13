Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) Short Interest Up 792.3% in June

Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 792.3% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Royal Boskalis Westminster stock remained flat at $$32.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Royal Boskalis Westminster has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $32.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.12.

Get Royal Boskalis Westminster alerts:

Separately, AlphaValue upgraded Royal Boskalis Westminster to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. provides dredging, offshore energy, and maritime services worldwide. Its Dredging & Inland Infra segment constructs and maintains ports and waterways; and provides land reclamation, coastal defense, riverbank protection, and underwater rock fragmentation services. This segment also extracts raw materials; designs, prepares, and executes civil infra works, including the construction of roads and railroads, bridges, dams, viaducts, and tunnels; performs specialist works, such as soil improvement and land remediation; and operates as a contractor of dry infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Boskalis Westminster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Boskalis Westminster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.