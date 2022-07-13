Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Given New €150.00 Price Target at Barclays

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from €140.00 ($140.00) to €150.00 ($150.00) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from €120.00 ($120.00) to €134.00 ($134.00) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Safran from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Safran presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Shares of SAFRY stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $25.48. The company had a trading volume of 213,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average of $28.11. Safran has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $35.41.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

