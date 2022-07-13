Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Down 5.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.6% during trading on Wednesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $298.00 to $250.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Saia traded as low as $191.97 and last traded at $195.33. 2,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 399,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.97.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SAIA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Saia from $291.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Saia in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Saia from $273.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Saia from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Saia from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Saia by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.85 and a 200-day moving average of $239.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.28. Saia had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $661.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

