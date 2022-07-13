Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Stock Price Down 42.3%

Shares of Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Rating) fell 42.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.24. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers engineering, construction, installation of platforms, pipelines, subsea fields, maintenance, modification, operation, and decommissioning activities, as well as develops marine wind farms and energy integration projects.

