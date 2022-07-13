Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Stock Price Down 42.3%

Shares of Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Rating) fell 42.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.24. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61.
Saipem Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SAPMF)
