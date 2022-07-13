Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,607 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,321 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises approximately 2.6% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $20,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 311,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $66,067,000 after buying an additional 51,300 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 43,986 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,339,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 28,522 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,056,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock opened at $163.50 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,111,025.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,143 shares of company stock valued at $14,944,487. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

