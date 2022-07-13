Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

SAXPY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sampo Oyj from €42.00 ($42.00) to €45.50 ($45.50) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sampo Oyj from €44.00 ($44.00) to €43.00 ($43.00) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Sampo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

OTCMKTS SAXPY opened at $21.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sampo Oyj has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average is $23.75.

Sampo Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SAXPY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.3967 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 5.91%. Sampo Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.18%.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

