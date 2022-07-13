Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

SAND has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down from $8.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.75 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

SAND stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.75. 1,572,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,546. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $9.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $35.37 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 150.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 21,199 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth $606,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 20.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 48,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 2.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,529,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,434,000 after acquiring an additional 62,683 shares in the last quarter. 40.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

