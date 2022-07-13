Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) to Underperform

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $84.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 122.25 to SEK 116.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 155 to SEK 140 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 166.25 to SEK 158.75 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Atlas Copco in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.10 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.74.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $9.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $17.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.90. The company has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.