Santori & Peters Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in FCF US Quality ETF (BATS:TTAC)

Santori & Peters Inc. grew its position in shares of FCF US Quality ETF (BATS:TTAC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. FCF US Quality ETF comprises 0.8% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in FCF US Quality ETF were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FCF US Quality ETF by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:TTAC opened at $45.48 on Wednesday. FCF US Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $27.90 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.12.

