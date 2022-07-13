Santori & Peters Inc. Has $13.61 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Santori & Peters Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 175,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 7.7% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $13,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV opened at $70.55 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.50.

