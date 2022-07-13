Santori & Peters Inc. Reduces Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Santori & Peters Inc. lowered its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up about 0.3% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $809,193,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,724 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,169,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,231,000 after purchasing an additional 536,564 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,974,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,010,476,000 after purchasing an additional 486,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $154.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.51 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $196.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.87.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

