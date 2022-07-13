Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Shares Down 1%

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) was down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.95. Approximately 330,699 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 314,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sarcos Technology and Robotics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.42.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics ( NASDAQ:STRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Research analysts expect that Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian D. Finn purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $43,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,759.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian D. Finn acquired 30,000 shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,315 shares in the company, valued at $158,258.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 65,000 shares of company stock worth $232,400. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the first quarter valued at $83,000. 35.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRC)

Sarcos Corp., a robotics and sensor company, designs, builds, and produces dexterous tele-operated robotic systems. Its products include Guardian S, an unmanned ground vehicle for security, inspection, and non-destructive testing available in a Robot-as-a-Service offering; Guardian GT, a big arm system or dual-armed human-controlled robot mounted on an agile tracked vehicle base for commercial, industrial, and first responder environments; and Guardian XO, a robot that features an exoskeleton suit; SenSuit controller garment for enhanced teleoperation of the Guardian XT (a highly dexterous mobile robotic system); and humanoid solutions.

