Savaria (TSE:SIS) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.85

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.85 and traded as low as C$12.82. Savaria shares last traded at C$12.83, with a volume of 95,206 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Savaria in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Savaria in a report on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Savaria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.28.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$792.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.90.

Savaria ( TSE:SIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$183.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$178.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Savaria Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. Savaria’s payout ratio is currently 245.95%.

About Savaria (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

