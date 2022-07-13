Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €135.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) has been assigned a €135.00 ($135.00) target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.32% from the company’s current price.

SU has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €145.00 ($145.00) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($200.00) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($170.00) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €145.00 ($145.00) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($140.00) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

EPA SU traded up €0.20 ($0.20) on Wednesday, reaching €116.06 ($116.06). The company had a trading volume of 1,049,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €122.42 and a 200-day moving average of €140.47. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($64.88) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($76.34).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

