Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc (LON:SCP) Plans Dividend of GBX 5

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc (LON:SCP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund stock opened at GBX 514.84 ($6.12) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £178.04 million and a PE ratio of 5,148.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 535.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 587.02. Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 489 ($5.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 809.10 ($9.62).

In other news, insider Helen Driver acquired 3,500 shares of Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 576 ($6.85) per share, for a total transaction of £20,160 ($23,977.16).

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

