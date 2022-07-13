SCHRODERS IS Ltd Buys Shares of 6,848 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

SCHRODERS IS Ltd bought a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $94.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.34 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.42.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

