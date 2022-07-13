SCHRODERS IS Ltd Invests $125,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

SCHRODERS IS Ltd bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 971 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 623,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $80,299,000 after purchasing an additional 60,186 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 353,865 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,418,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $3,517,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $2,097,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS opened at $134.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.34 and a 200 day moving average of $125.21. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.83.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

