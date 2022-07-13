SCHRODERS IS Ltd Invests $453,000 in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

SCHRODERS IS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Welltower by 4,923.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Welltower by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Welltower by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Welltower by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Welltower by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $82.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.86 and its 200 day moving average is $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.56 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 109.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 325.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

