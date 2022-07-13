SCHRODERS IS Ltd Invests $732,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

SCHRODERS IS Ltd bought a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000. ONEOK accounts for 0.2% of SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $188,577,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,981 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,159,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,125,000 after purchasing an additional 852,538 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ONEOK by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,740,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,287,000 after acquiring an additional 475,704 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,092,000. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.25 and a 200-day moving average of $63.72.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 110.98%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

