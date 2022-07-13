Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s Largest Position

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,030,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,933 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 27.2% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $81,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 28,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 88,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 10,944 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 191.8% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $71.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.70 and a 200 day moving average of $77.26. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.86 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.