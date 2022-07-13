Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Holdings Increased by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,214 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.4% of Element Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 22,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 67,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $826,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,307. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.92. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.